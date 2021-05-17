College Station man held on drug charges

An 18-year-old College Station man was accused over the weekend of selling drugs after authorities reported finding marijuana, pills and cocaine in his apartment.

Authorities said police and fire crews responded to the apartment on Anderson Street Sunday afternoon for reports of a smoke alarm going off.

According to an arrest report, officers knocked on the door several times before Jeremiah McGruder came out. The apartment was filled with heavy smoke, and firefighters found signs of drugs in the apartment, the report states.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers reported finding the drugs, along with items commonly used to package drugs for sale, the report states.

McGruder was charged with two counts of manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance, along with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

He remained in the Brazos County Jail on Monday with his bail set at $104,000.