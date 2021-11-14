 Skip to main content
College Station man facing third DWI charge
College Station man facing third DWI charge

A College Station man is facing his third driving while intoxicated charge after being arrested over the weekend.

Christopher Green

Authorities said officers who responded to a report of possible drunken driver along Texas 6 in Bryan on Saturday afternoon found a vehicle that was partially blocking a northbound lane. 

Officials said in an arrest report that officers noted signs of intoxication when talking to the vehicle's driver, 37-year-old Christopher Green. 

Green performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to the report.

Green has convictions for driving while intoxicated in Brazos County in 2007 and 2014, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated, third or more, can be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Green remained in the Brazos County Jail late Sunday with bail set at $10,000.

