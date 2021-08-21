College Station man facing fourth DWI charge

Grimes Co. sheriff reports kidnap attempt
An 8-year-old Grimes County boy escaped an attempted abduction Saturday morning, Grimes County sheriff’s officials said.
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was taking trash to a roadside receptacle near a residence in the 14000 block of County Road 304 when a man pulled up in a pickup and asked him to get in. When the boy refused, the man dropped something on the ground. When the boy attempted to hand it back to him, the man grabbed the boy’s arm. The boy was able to pull away and the man drove off, authorities said.
Deputies were unable to locate the truck, which was described as an older, white Ford that was last seen headed north toward Stoneham, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151. Man facing fourth DWI charge
A College Station man was charged with driving while intoxicated for at least the fourth time in Brazos County after a single-vehicle accident over the weekend.
Officials said in an arrest report that Anthony Jerome McGuire, 42, was driving a vehicle that struck a railroad crossing sign early Saturday at the intersection of East 32nd Street and South Main Street in Bryan.
A Bryan police officer said in the report that McGuire was disoriented while being treated by paramedics and showed signs of intoxication.
McGuire refused to take field sobriety tests, according to the report.
He was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Brazos County in 2013 and twice in 2016, according to court records, and has been arrested in Brazos County multiple times on charges that include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance and parole violations.
Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior DWI convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
McGuire remained in the Brazos County Jail late Saturday; a bail amount had not been set.