College Station man facing fourth DWI charge

Grimes Co. sheriff reports kidnap attempt

An 8-year-old Grimes County boy escaped an attempted abduction Saturday morning, Grimes County sheriff’s officials said.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was taking trash to a roadside receptacle near a residence in the 14000 block of County Road 304 when a man pulled up in a pickup and asked him to get in. When the boy refused, the man dropped something on the ground. When the boy attempted to hand it back to him, the man grabbed the boy’s arm. The boy was able to pull away and the man drove off, authorities said.

Deputies were unable to locate the truck, which was described as an older, white Ford that was last seen headed north toward Stoneham, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151. Man facing fourth DWI charge

A College Station man was charged with driving while intoxicated for at least the fourth time in Brazos County after a single-vehicle accident over the weekend.