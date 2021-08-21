College Station man facing fourth DWI charge

A College Station man was charged with driving while intoxicated for at least the fourth time in Brazos County after a single-vehicle accident over the weekend.

Officials said in an arrest report that Anthony Jerome McGuire, 42, was driving a vehicle that struck a railroad crossing sign early Saturday at the intersection of East 32nd Street and South Main Street in Bryan.

A Bryan police officer said in the report that McGuire was disoriented while being treated by paramedics and showed signs of intoxication.

McGuire refused to take field sobriety tests, according to the report.

He was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Brazos County in 2013 and twice in 2016, according to court records, and has been arrested in Brazos County multiple times on charges that include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance and parole violations.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior DWI convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

McGuire remained in the Brazos County Jail late Saturday; a bail amount had not been set.