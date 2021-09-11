 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station man faces child porn charges
0 comments

College Station man faces child porn charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 30-year-old College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Saturday after being accused of having child pornography.

Isaac Hernandez

Isaac Hernandez

According to an arrest report, Isaac Hernandez was charged Friday with five counts of possession of child pornography after a search warrant was served at his home in May as part of an FBI investigation into the distribution of child pornography.

Authorities said in the arrest report that they discovered several images and a video of children under the age of 18 engaging in sexual conduct.

Hernandez admitted to using a social media account to share images that he recognized as child pornography, the report states.

Possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. 

Hernandez's bail was set at $50,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"It's so hard": Biden honors victims of 9/11 attacks

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert