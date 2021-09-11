College Station man faces child porn charges

A 30-year-old College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Saturday after being accused of having child pornography.

According to an arrest report, Isaac Hernandez was charged Friday with five counts of possession of child pornography after a search warrant was served at his home in May as part of an FBI investigation into the distribution of child pornography.

Authorities said in the arrest report that they discovered several images and a video of children under the age of 18 engaging in sexual conduct.

Hernandez admitted to using a social media account to share images that he recognized as child pornography, the report states.

Possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Hernandez's bail was set at $50,000.