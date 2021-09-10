College Station man charged with sexual assault of a child in Nevada

A 39-year-old College Station man was arrested by the Bryan Police Department on multiple child sex charges this week.

Vincent Gregory Rice remained in the Brazos County Jail on Friday on three counts of assault against a child less than 14 years old; one count of sexual assault against a child less than 16 years old; and a charge of lewdness with a child less than 14 years old.

The charges were filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, according to Brazos County court records. No details about the allegations were immediately available.

Rice was listed online as the founder, president and CEO of a College Station-based company that aims to mine for minerals on the moon.