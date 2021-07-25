 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station man charged with driving while intoxicated for at least the third time
0 comments

College Station man charged with driving while intoxicated for at least the third time

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 50-year-old College Station man remained in the Brazos County Jail Sunday night after being charged with driving while intoxicated for at least the third time over the weekend.

Terry Gray

Terry Gray

Officials said in an arrest report that a College Station police officer noticed signs of intoxication after stopping a vehicle being driven by Terry Gray for a traffic violation Saturday night.

Gray performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to the officer’s report.

Gray was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Brazos County in 2011 and 2020, according to court documents. His bail was set at $30,000.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior DWI convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Medalists allowed maskless photo-op on podium

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert