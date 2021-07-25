College Station man charged with driving while intoxicated for at least the third time

A 50-year-old College Station man remained in the Brazos County Jail Sunday night after being charged with driving while intoxicated for at least the third time over the weekend.

Officials said in an arrest report that a College Station police officer noticed signs of intoxication after stopping a vehicle being driven by Terry Gray for a traffic violation Saturday night.

Gray performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to the officer’s report.

Gray was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Brazos County in 2011 and 2020, according to court documents. His bail was set at $30,000.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior DWI convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.