College Station resident Brian Jutson was detained for murder Tuesday following the stabbing death of his wife in their home, according to the College Station Police Department.

At 10:24 a.m. Tuesday, officers said CSPD responded to a call in the 14000 block of Renee Lane in College Station to a report of a death.

According to police, they received the report from Jutson's daughter who told police that her father had called her saying that he had murdered her stepmother, Sherry Jutson.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers said they confirmed Jutson's death and began trying to locate her husband.

Brian Jutson was located exiting his daughter’s residence in Bryan by the Bryan Police Department after his daughter informed CSPD that he might be there, according to police. Officers said Jutson was taken into custody pending the ongoing criminal investigation and transported to the CSPD for interrogation.

According to police, Jutson waived his Miranda rights and told officers that he had physically assaulted his wife during a verbal argument by strangling her until he said she could no longer breathe. Police said Jutson admitted to grabbing a nearby blade and stabbing his wife multiple times as she lay on the floor.

Police said Jutson told them that during the assault his wife begged him to stop but that he did not. Police also said that although Jutson had received emergency first-aid training through his employment, he admitted to not attempting to save his wife’s life and had waited until she no longer appeared to be alive before calling his daughter.

According to police, when officers asked him why he had not called 911 he reportedly said that he had forgotten the number.

Jutson has been charged with murder and is being held under a $500,000 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.