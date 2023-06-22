A College Station man was arrested Wednesday night and charged with two counts of murder.

Charles Ray Johnson was arrested following a shooting that resulted in the deaths of Curtis Ray Dickey Jr. and Kelly Nicole Adams, according to College Station police.

At 10:01 p.m., police said they received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting outside an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Potomac Place and Southwest Parkway.

According to officers, one of the calls came from Johnson himself who had told dispatchers that he had shot multiple people on his front porch.

Upon arriving at the scene, police said that Johnson was found in the parking lot where he was taken into custody after telling police he had no choice but to shoot.

Dickey was found deceased on the front porch and Adams was found deceased at the threshold of their apartment, according to officers.

After being taken into custody and waiving his Miranda rights, police said Johnson admitted to shooting both Dickey and Adams following a verbal altercation regarding the alleged tampering of Johnson's moped.

During interrogation, officers said Johnson explained that there had been ongoing harassment issues between himself, Dickey and Adams. Johnson told police that after arriving at his apartment, Dickey and Adams began banging on his door. It was at this point, according to Johnson's testimony to police, that he grabbed his gun and preceded outside to confront them.

According to police, a witness told officers that they observed Johnson exiting his apartment and yelling at Dickey accusing him of tampering with his moped. The witness said that Dickey denied the allegations at which point Johnson opened fire on Dickey and then shot at Adams as she attempted to run back to her apartment.

Johnson is currently being held under two first degree felony murder charges with a combined bond of $800,000, according to Brazos County Jail records.