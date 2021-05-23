College Station man arrested on third driving while intoxicated charge

A College Station man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after he was arrested on a third driving while intoxicated charge.

According to College Station police, Quintin Marquette Tucker, 39, hit a car at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Harvey Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and left the scene. Authorities caught up with Tucker and his damaged vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel on Texas Avenue in Bryan. A report notes that Tucker’s eyes were dilated and he seemed confused and disoriented. Sobriety tests were conducted by authorities and Tucker was arrested, police said.

In 2019, Tucker was convicted in Brazos County on receiving a second driving while intoxicated charge and was sentenced to 180 days in the Brazos County Jail, court records show.

He is charged with driving while intoxicated — third or more charge, a third-degree felony that may result in up to 10 years in prison; and a misdemeanor charge of leaving accident involving damage to vehicle. His bond is set at $12,000.