College Station man arrested on four felony drug charges

A College Station man was arrested Thursday afternoon on four felony drug charges after being sought for a felony arrest warrant and a search warrant of his residence.

Daniel Pineda, 35, was arrested by College Station police outside his home in the 100 block of Luther Street just after 4 p.m.

Police said after being apprehended, Pineda told officers the drugs inside his residence belonged to him and admitted he sold marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine. Police said Pineda admitted the drugs in his vehicle also belonged to him and that there were two semiautomatic pistols in his home that he was not allowed to possess. Pineda was convicted for evading arrest, a felony, in Houston in 2017, the report states.

Inside Pineda’s home, police said they found a working digital scale with narcotics residue, packaging material, 228.8 grams (8 ounces) and 95.9 grams (3.3 ounces) of methamphetamine, 112.7 grams of marijuana, 2.1 grams (11 count) of MDMA pills, a pistol with a destroyed serial number and a pistol that was reported stolen.

Inside Pineda’s vehicle, police said they found 1.5 grams of marijuana and 1.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Pineda was arrested for four felony drug charges and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was in jail Friday with a bail of $63,000.