College Station man arrested for drug dealing

A College Station man was arrested Tuesday morning for four felony charges of possessing drugs with intent with sell, police said.

Chase McKinney, 25, was arrested on four felony drug charges, all of which are second-degree felonies. One of McKinney’s charges was manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone since his apartment is within 1,000 feet of a daycare center. As of Wednesday afternoon, McKinney was being held on a $100,000 bond.

Police said that a search warrant for McKinney’s apartment in the 2100 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station was executed Tuesday morning. The search led to police finding numerous drugs, including 244.2 grams of alprazolam pills, 80.2 grams of cocaine, 20.5 grams of oxycodone pills and 8 grams of THC.

Police said that McKinney told an investigator that he sold the drugs found in his apartment. A police review of McKinney’s social media posts indicated that he was involved in the sale of drugs found in his apartment, including cocaine and wholesale quantities of prescription drugs, officials said.