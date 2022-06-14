College Station man arrested after robbing, shooting at women during drug deal

A College Station man was arrested Monday after he robbed two women and shot at them during a drug deal at an apartment complex, police said.

Keynaedrick Wheaton, 24, was charged with aggravated robbery, which is a first-degree felony; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, which is a third-degree felony. As of Tuesday afternoon, Wheaton was still held in jail on a $150,000 bond.

Police said the two women went to an apartment complex Monday afternoon to buy drugs from a man later identified as Wheaton. When the women arrived, Wheaton walked to their vehicle and pointed a gun at the woman on the passenger’s side and asked for their drugs and money, police said. The woman told police she gave Wheaton some marijuana and less than $20. Wheaton then told the driver “she had 5 seconds to leave or [he] would shoot," according to the police report. The driver reversed the vehicle, but Wheaton shot at the car and caused her to sustain an eye injury due to broken glass from the gunshot, according to police.

The driver then took her to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in College Station and crashed her vehicle at the entrance of the emergency room due to erratic driving, police said. A detective interviewed the women at the hospital while the driver was being treated for her eye injury and they gave police a description of Wheaton.

Police said officers conducted a search warrant of Wheaton’s apartment and found the handgun used in the incident and an empty bullet outside of the apartment where Wheaton was standing when he shot at the woman’s vehicle.

Wheaton was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon since he had not completed his parole for a robbery conviction in 2017, police said.