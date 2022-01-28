College Station man accused of selling drugs

A 40-year-old College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being accused of selling drugs.

Steven Alan Cruthers was charged with manufacture of delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. His bail was set at $40,000.

Cruthers' arrest on Thursday came after a search warrant was served at his residence in November, according to an arrest report.

Authorities reported finding packaging material consistent with drug sales along with more than 22 grams of methadone.