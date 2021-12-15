College Station man accused of selling drugs

A College Station man is facing multiple charges after Texas A&M University police officers reported finding marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy in his vehicle.

Authorities said in an arrest report that a University Police Department officer noticed a vehicle in Hensel Park after the park had closed Wednesday night and spotted a marijuana pipe in the vehicle while talking to the man in the vehicle, Montrez Dorsey.

According to the report, officers found 61 ecstasy pills, a bag of cocaine and four bags of marijuana, along with $700 in cash during a search of the vehicle.

Dorsey was charged with manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

He remained in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday; his bail was set at $16,700.