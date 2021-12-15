 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station man accused of selling drugs
0 comments

College Station man accused of selling drugs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Montrez Dorsey

Montrez Dorsey

A College Station man is facing multiple charges after Texas A&M University police officers reported finding marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy in his vehicle.

Authorities said in an arrest report that a University Police Department officer noticed a vehicle in Hensel Park after the park had closed Wednesday night and spotted a marijuana pipe in the vehicle while talking to the man in the vehicle, Montrez Dorsey.

According to the report, officers found 61 ecstasy pills, a bag of cocaine and four bags of marijuana, along with $700 in cash during a search of the vehicle.

Dorsey was charged with manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. 

He remained in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday; his bail was set at $16,700.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal civil rights charges

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert