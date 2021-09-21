College Station High School student charged with making terroristic threat

A College Station High School student was arrested Tuesday after making a terroristic threat, authorities said.

In an email to students' family members, Principal Justin Grimes said the student "made a comment that was perceived as threatening to the school by another student."

Grimes said there was no danger to the school related to the threat.

"Any threatening action toward our campus, even if it's meant to be a joke, will be taken seriously and charges will be pursued," Grimes said in the email.