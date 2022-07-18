Chappell Hill man arrested on murder charge after fatal shooting Sunday

A man was arrested on a murder charge Sunday after a fatal shooting in Chappell Hill, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Jervan Thomas, 35, from Chappell Hill, was arrested and charged with the murder of Larry Deshaye Hardman, a 43-year-old man from Chappell Hill.

Sheriff’s officials said Washington County deputies responded to a shooting call at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at Chadwick Hogan Street in Chappell Hill. Deputies found an individual, later identified as Hardman, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the report. Hardman was pronounced dead at the scene when Washington County emergency medical service personnel arrived.

Another individual, identified as Thomas, was present when deputies arrived and was suspected of the shooting, the report states. Thomas was placed into custody and later charged with murder.

As of Monday, Thomas remained in the Washington County Jail under a $750,000 bond.