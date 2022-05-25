Catalytic converter thieves led police on high speed chase and manhunt

Two suspected catalytic converter thieves were arrested following a high speed chase Tuesday morning.

According to Department of Public Safety officials, Alfred West Jr., 29, and Jaleen Anderson, 28, were arrested on multiple felony charges, including theft of property greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, unlawful possession of criminal instrument and criminal mischief valued at over $2,500 and less than $30,000. West also has an active warrant out of Illinois for aggravated unlawful possession of stolen vehicle parts.

DPS officials said officers attempted to pull over a car for illegal window tint and a defective brake light on U.S. 190 at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday. DPS officials said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as West, began evading arrest while reaching speeds of around 120 mph. DPS officials said West then exited the feeder road and entered city streets while maintaining a high rate of speed. DPS officials said West then crashed the vehicle into a street sign and fire hydrant at Hall Street and West Pruitt Street. West and the passenger, later identified as Anderson, then exited the vehicle and evaded law enforcement for several hours.

According to DPS officials, a firearm, a red hacksaw with two batteries and seven catalytic converters were found in the abandoned vehicle. A DPS special agent confirmed that the catalytic converters had been stolen from multiple vehicles in Bell County. After finding the firearm, police said they then charged West and Anderson with unlawful carrying of weapon/weapons free zone.

After several hours of searching, DPS officials said Anderson and West were found and apprehended. Due to the uncertainty of Anderson and West’s level of danger, multiple schools in the area remained shut down until after 3 p.m.

Responding agencies in the search for Anderson and West included DPS officials from Brazos, Burleson, Grimes and Robertson counties, College Station Police’s K9 unit, Bryan Police, Brazos County Constable Departments, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, DPS Air and Texas Rangers.

According to Brazos County jail records, West and Anderson were being held on $225,000 and $150,000 bonds, respectively.