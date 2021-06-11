Calvert man sentenced to 50 years for child sex assault

A Calvert man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday after a jury convicted him on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, officials said.

Officials said in April 2019, a 12-year-old girl told her mother that Johnson, who was a friend of the child’s family, had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions when she was 8 and 9 years old. A press release states that the girl, who was in third grade at the time, said the abuse happened more than 40 times over that school year.