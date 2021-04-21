Caldwell man jailed on felony DWI charge

A Caldwell man was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for the third or more time.

Officials said Bryan police officers responded to a parking lot of Boonville Road after a woman reported being rear-ended by another vehicle. She told police she suspected the driver of the other vehicle was intoxicated.

According to an arrest report, Gordon Johnson told officers he had been drinking beer and didn't realize he had been in an accident.

Officers said Johnson performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior DWI convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Johnson's bail was set at $10,000.