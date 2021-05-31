 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caldwell man facing third DWI charge after weekend traffic stop
0 comments

Caldwell man facing third DWI charge after weekend traffic stop

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Caldwell man is facing his third driving while intoxicated charge after a traffic stop in Bryan late Sunday.

James Brunson Jr.

James Brunson Jr.

A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy said in an arrest report that a vehicle driven by James Brunson Jr. cut him off on Boonville Road just before midnight.

During the traffic stop, the deputy observed signs Brunson was intoxicated, according to the report.

Brunson, 48, refused to take field sobriety tests to determine if it was safe for him to drive, the report states, and he was arrested.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior DWI convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Brunson was also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, a misdemeanor, after the deputy found a handgun under the driver’s seat, the report states.

He was released from the Brazos County Jail on Monday after posting $13,000 bail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Osaka fined for media boycott at French Open

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brazos County grand jury indicts 47 people
Crime News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 47 people

A Bryan man accused of shooting at police during a standoff in College Station, a Caldwell man who allegedly sexually abused a child over the course of two years and three men authorities said robbed two at a local hotel were among those indicted.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert