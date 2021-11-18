Caldwell High School students indicted on felony charge

A Milam County grand jury has indicted four Caldwell High School students after an incident on a school bus in September.

The students, Marina Brinkman, Sophie Goodman, Kadie Hartman and Katherine Hart, were each indicted on one count of engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful restraint, according to an announcement by the Milam County District Attorney's Office. Hart is 18, and the other three students are 17, according to the statement.

The students, athletes on the school's volleyball team, were arrested in October after being accused of holding down another athlete and pulling off her shoes, socks, shorts and underwear while on the way back to Caldwell from a game.

Each charge is a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

A grand jury indictment is not an indication of guilt but means the panel has found enough evidence exists to move forward with prosecution.