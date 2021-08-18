 Skip to main content
Burleson County standoff leaves one deputy shot, in stable condition
A search warrant turned into a standoff that left one Burleson County deputy shot Tuesday.

Sgt. Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the situation began when Burleson County deputies went to a residence on FM 60 for a search warrant when the subject inside fired at the deputies. The subject then barricaded himself in the home, Ruiz said.

One deputy was shot and in stable condition at a local hospital as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Ruiz said.

Ruiz did not know the exact address of the standoff, but other media outlets have reported the residence is in the 4100 block of FM 60 near Snook.

DPS could not release the reason for the search warrant Tuesday night because of the active nature of the situation, Ruiz said. According to multiple reports, the shooting occurred just before 7 p.m., and as of 10 p.m., FM 60 remained closed with people asked to avoid the area.

As of Tuesday night, Ruiz said, the agency did not believe there was any danger to the general public.

Ruiz said the multi-agency standoff has included Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, Bryan and College Station police departments, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Burleson County constables, Blinn College Police Department, Texas A&M Police Department and Bryan Fire Department.

“We pretty much have everybody in the area assisting with us,” Ruiz said during a press conference.

