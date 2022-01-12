Burleson County marks 20th anniversary of Jerome Robinson's disappearance

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is marking the 20th anniversary of a man’s disappearance with a call for the public’s help in solving the case.
Jerome Robinson was reported missing Jan. 11, 1982, by his grandmother and a family friend.
Law enforcement officials said during a news conference in Caldwell on Tuesday that any new details about the case could help investigators.
“You never know what kind of information is going to break this case open,” retired Texas Ranger Frank Malinak said. “It can be something small. It can be a piece of evidence; it can be a piece of information.”
John Pollock, chief deputy for Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, said Robinson visited the Team Club in Tunis on Dec. 28, 2002. It is believed Robinson, who was 21 at the time, won a large sum of money shooting dice.
According to a witness, Robinson was last seen at the club possibly in the company of Reginald McAfee, who helped run the club, and Quient McDaniel, McAfee’s half-brother. During the initial investigation, McAfee and McDaniel denied having knowledge of Robinson’s whereabouts, and neither has been connected to his disappearance. McAfee was convicted in 2004 for a Western Union robbery and sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Investigators found a significant amount of blood during a 2002 search of the Team Club, indicating it was likely a crime scene, Malinak said Tuesday.
While investigators are using advancements in technology to reanalyze evidence in the case, Pollock said any information that could lead to the discovery of Robinson’s remains would be helpful.
“Human remains can last for a long, long time, so if this body has been disposed of someplace, chances are there is going to be some forensic evidence still available for us to collect and make a positive identification,” Malinak said.
Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes said it’s important to close the case to give the family closure. Robinson’s grandmother died in 2020, however he is believed to have children, Pollock said.
“You never forget the family. When you’ve been doing this long enough, you have some kind of connection to the family of the victims,” Pollock said. “Anytime a violent offense like this occurs in your county, in your community, you know it needs to be solved. The victim deserves to be at peace.”
Chuck Fleeger, executive director at Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, said Robinson is one of 14 cases in the Brazos Valley involving people who have been missing for a year or longer.
“We’re hopeful that over the passage of time, perhaps people’s life circumstances have changed and allows them the ability to come forward perhaps when they couldn’t in the past,” Fleeger said.
There is a $3,000 reward from the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office for information leading to the remains of Jerome Robinson or the person responsible, Hermes said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office at 567-4343 or Bluebonnet Crime Stoppers at 866-930-8477, Pollock said.