Burleson County marks 20th anniversary of Jerome Robinson's disappearance

Investigators found a significant amount of blood during a 2002 search of the Team Club, indicating it was likely a crime scene, Malinak said Tuesday.

While investigators are using advancements in technology to reanalyze evidence in the case, Pollock said any information that could lead to the discovery of Robinson’s remains would be helpful.

“Human remains can last for a long, long time, so if this body has been disposed of someplace, chances are there is going to be some forensic evidence still available for us to collect and make a positive identification,” Malinak said.

Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes said it’s important to close the case to give the family closure. Robinson’s grandmother died in 2020, however he is believed to have children, Pollock said.

“You never forget the family. When you’ve been doing this long enough, you have some kind of connection to the family of the victims,” Pollock said. “Anytime a violent offense like this occurs in your county, in your community, you know it needs to be solved. The victim deserves to be at peace.”