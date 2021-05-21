 Skip to main content
Bryan woman jailed on third DWI charge
A Bryan woman remained in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after her third arrest on a driving while intoxicated charge, authorities said.

Elvira Oliva

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on Texas 21 near Gooseneck Drive around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday when a radar detected a vehicle going 96 miles per hour. A report notes the car almost hit another vehicle and was swerving on the roadway. The deputy was able to pull over the car, driven by 34-year-old Elvira Oliva. A report notes Oliva was swaying, had bloodshot eyes, slurring her words and smelled of alcohol. Oliva told authorities she had drank five 16-ounce Budweiser cans since 3 p.m. According to authorities, Oliva failed a sobriety test. She has been convicted twice of driving while intoxicated in Brazos County, a report notes.

Oliva is charged with driving while intoxicated — third or more, a third-degree felony that could be punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Her bond is set at $8,000.

