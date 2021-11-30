Bryan woman facing third driving while intoxicated charge

A Bryan woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.

Authorities said in an arrest report that Ebony Stewart, 41, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that was parked in the middle of East 23rd Street while playing loud music early Tuesday.

Officers reported observing signs of intoxication and said in the arrest report that Stewart performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Stewart has convictions for driving while intoxicated in Brazos County in 2018 and 2020, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with three or more previous convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Stewart's bail was set at $8,000.