Bryan woman arrested after collision, faces third DWI charge

A Bryan woman was arrested Thursday on her third driving while intoxicated charge after police responded to an traffic collision, officials said.

According to Bryan police, an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of Finfeather Road on Thursday to speak with a man who said Bobbie Johnson Farris, 62, had hit his car at the intersection of Waco Street and Old Kurten Road. The man followed Farris, who had stopped in a driveway in the 2800 block of Sprucewood Street.

Police said Farris smelled of alcohol and failed sobriety tests. While being transported to a local hospital, police said, Farris directed threatening comments at an officer.

Farris has previously been convicted of DWI in Brenham and in Brazos County, a report notes.

She is charged with driving while intoxicated — third or more offense, which can be prosecuted as a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; retaliation, a third-degree felony, and accident involving damage to vehicle, a Class C misdemeanor.

She is being held on $20,000 bond.