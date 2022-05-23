 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan woman arrested after colliding truck with motorcyclist

A Bryan woman was arrested Sunday night on multiple felony charges after the truck she was driving allegedly collided with two people on a motorcycle on Texas Avenue.

Kelya Lopez-Salazar, 21, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine; intoxication assault with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and accident involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony punishable by a maximum five years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000.

Police said officers responded at approximately 6:57 p.m. to an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle in the 3700 block of N. Texas Avenue. According to police, the victims of the incident told officers that while they were driving down Texas, Lopez-Salazar pulled out in front of them, causing the driver of the motorcycle to take evasive action to avoid a collision. As the driver of the motorcycle slowed down to turn into a Dollar General parking lot, Lopez-Salazar changed lanes and sped up before colliding with the back of the victims’ motorcycle, police said. A witness in the Dollar General parking lot said she saw the truck hit the motorcycle, causing the two victims to fall off and sending the motorcycle into a ditch, according to police.

Police said Lopez-Salazar then allegedly fled the scene and was pursued by police to the 4300 block, where the truck was found unoccupied and Lopez-Salazar was found within the residence before being apprehended. 

According to Brazos County jail records, Lopez-Salazar was still being held on a $76,000 bond as of Monday afternoon. Police said one of the victims was admitted to the hospital to undergo surgery for a crushed diaphragm and had lacerations on both legs.

