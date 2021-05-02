Bryan traffic stop leads to drug charges for Dallas man

A Dallas man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday on drug charges after a traffic stop in Bryan over the weekend.

Authorities said officers responded to the area of Texas 21 and Texas 6 around 2:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a reckless driver and stopped a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Bryan Humberto Mejia.

According to an arrest report, Mejia admitted to having a vape pen used to smoke THC as well as a bottle of alcohol in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers reported finding a vape pen and cartridges, marijuana and a half-empty bottle of whiskey.

Mejia was charged with manufacture or delivery of a between four and 400 grams of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He was also charged with possession of marijuana, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of alcohol by a minor.

His bail was set at $14,265.