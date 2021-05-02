 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan traffic stop leads to drug charges for Dallas man
0 comments

Bryan traffic stop leads to drug charges for Dallas man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Dallas man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday on drug charges after a traffic stop in Bryan over the weekend.

Bryan Humberto Mejia

Bryan Humberto Mejia

Authorities said officers responded to the area of Texas 21 and Texas 6 around 2:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a reckless driver and stopped a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Bryan Humberto Mejia.

According to an arrest report, Mejia admitted to having a vape pen used to smoke THC as well as a bottle of alcohol in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers reported finding a vape pen and cartridges, marijuana and a half-empty bottle of whiskey.

Mejia was charged with manufacture or delivery of a between four and 400 grams of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He was also charged with possession of marijuana, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of alcohol by a minor.

His bail was set at $14,265.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

As U.S. vaccinations increase, pandemic is grim in India, elsewhere

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert