Bryan police report two people with apparent gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital Friday night after a shooting. Both have non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police first reported a shooting investigation was ongoing at 5:52 p.m. near the area of Pepper Tree Drive and Sprucewood.

Multiple officers remain on the active scene as of 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of Sprucewood, police said. People are advised to avoid the area.