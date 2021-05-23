Bryan police: Teen injured in early Saturday shooting

According to authorities, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Bittle Lane around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. A 14-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was located.

The incident was the third shooting incident in less than 24 hours in Bryan-College Station. College Station police investigated a shooting at 4:20 a.m. Friday on Autumn Circle that injured one person and a double shooting that killed Cameron James Gray of Navasota and injured another person that took place around 8:21 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of an H-E-B on Texas Avenue.