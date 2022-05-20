 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person detained, one person injured in Bryan shooting Friday

  • 0

One person was injured in a shooting in the 2700 block of Poplar Circle on Friday morning, Bryan police said. One person of interest was detained.

The person who was injured was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responded to the area at approximately 10:36 a.m. Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said officers will remain in the area of the shooting incident to process the scene.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert