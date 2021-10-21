Bryan police officer resigns after being charged with driving while intoxicated on duty

A Bryan police officer has resigned after being charged with driving while intoxicated, officials said Thursday.

Kristen Johnson, 36, was arrested Wednesday and released from the Brazos County Jail after posting $3,000 bail.

According to an arrest report, fellow officers reported concerns about her behavior while she was working a funeral escort on Sept. 2 in College Station. The report said Johnson, who was a patrol officer, wasn't following proper protocol for the assignment and was driving erratically. The officers described her as being "out of it," according to the report.

Johnson told the officers she was taking a new anxiety medication that makes her tired, the report states.

Blood tests revealed Johnson's blood alcohol content was 0.186%, according to the arrest report, making the charge a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in county jail and a $4,000 fine.

Johnson had been employed with the department for 14 years.