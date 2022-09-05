 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan police investigating two deaths on Silver Hill Road

Bryan police have provided more information about the investigation of two suspicious deaths on Sunday night.

Police said at around 6:28 p.m. they received a report of a traffic accident in the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road. When first responders arrived on scene, two people were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. A third victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan for treatment.

Police did not release the names of the deceased victims, pending next of kin notification.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

