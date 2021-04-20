 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan police investigating Fairway Drive shooting
0 comments

Bryan police investigating Fairway Drive shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bryan police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday night.

According to the Bryan Police Department's Twitter account, officers are in the area of the 200 block of Fairway Drive investigating after a shooting was reported.

Officers ask local residents to avoid the area. No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'It was a murder in the full light of day': Biden

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert