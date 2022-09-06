 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan police identify two people killed on Silver Hill Road Sunday

Bryan police have identified the two people killed on Sunday night on Silver Hill Road.

Theron Daniel, a 24-year-old from College Station, and Sabrina Lombardini Garcia, a 25-year-old from Austin, were the victims in the incident. A third victim is a minor who is recovering at a hospital, police said.

Police said at around 6:28 p.m. they received a report of a traffic accident in the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road. When first responders arrived on scene, two people were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. A third victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan for treatment.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

