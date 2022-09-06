Bryan police identify two people killed on Silver Hill Road Sunday

Bryan police have identified the two people killed on Sunday night on Silver Hill Road.
Theron Daniel, a 24-year-old from College Station, and Sabrina Lombardini Garcia, a 25-year-old from Austin, were the victims in the incident. A third victim is a minor who is recovering at a hospital, police said.
Police said at around 6:28 p.m. they received a report of a traffic accident in the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road. When first responders arrived on scene, two people were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. A third victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan for treatment.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Officers are working a suspicious death of two people in the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road. Please avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.
