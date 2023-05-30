Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Bryan man and woman were arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly possessing 1.4 grams of cocaine, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A Bryan Police Department officer responded to a theft report at Kroger grocery store on Boonville Road where he came in contact with Nicholas Glenn Duncan, 44, and Melissa Lynn Harveson, 39. Upon observing drug paraphernalia in Duncan’s vehicle, the officer asked the defendant to step out of the car and proceeded to complete a probable cause search, according to DPS.

During the search, the officer located a prescription pill container containing two small baggies holding a white powdery substance which later tested positive for cocaine at Bryan PD and found to weigh a total of 1.4 grams. In addition to cocaine, Duncan was found to be in possession of several grams of marijuana and THC oil.

Duncan and Harveson were both placed under arrest and transported to Brazos County Detention Center.