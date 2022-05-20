Bryan police: 7-year-old struck by gunfire Thursday night

Bryan police said a 7-year-old child, who was a passenger in a vehicle, was struck by gunfire on Thursday night.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 1500 Military Drive at approximately 11 p.m. After arriving to the scene, police said they learned the child was struck by gunfire. Police said the child was treated on scene and released with a minor injury.

Police said they do not believe the vehicle the child was in was the intended target in the shooting. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300. This is an ongoing investigation.

