Bryan man sentenced to prison for assault on girlfriend
A 24-year-old Bryan man was sentenced to seven years in prison this week after pleading guilty to two counts of assault family violence with a prior conviction and two counts of violation of a protective order.

Jamal McIntosh

Officials said Jamal McIntosh violated conditions of his bond related to an assault arrest from February 2020 in which his pregnant girlfriend told officers he assaulted her.

In May 2020, officials said McIntosh became angry when the woman ended their relationship. Authorities from the Brazos County District Attorney's Office said McIntosh broke her cellphone and poured bleach on her and her property.

McIntosh had been at the Brazos County Jail since a September 2020 arrest.

