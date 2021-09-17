 Skip to main content
Bryan man sentenced to life in prison
A Bryan man was sentenced to life in prison this week after being found guilty of assault family violence with a previous conviction.

Craig Alen Burleson

Prosecutors said Craig Burleson, 42, had previously been sentenced to prison four times.

Bryan police had issued an arrest warrant for Burleson in January 2019 after a woman reported being assaulted, prosecutors said.

He was arrested in May 2019 after another woman told police Burleson had abused her; officers also learned Burleson was a suspect in an April 2019 Houston homicide case.

When police arrested Burleson, he had a gun that was later matched to shell casings and bullets found at the Houston crime scene, officials said.

Burleson had prior convictions for manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as multiple charges related to violence and stalking toward multiple women.

