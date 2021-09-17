Bryan man sentenced to life in prison

A Bryan man was sentenced to life in prison this week after being found guilty of assault family violence with a previous conviction.

Prosecutors said Craig Burleson, 42, had previously been sentenced to prison four times.

Bryan police had issued an arrest warrant for Burleson in January 2019 after a woman reported being assaulted, prosecutors said.

He was arrested in May 2019 after another woman told police Burleson had abused her; officers also learned Burleson was a suspect in an April 2019 Houston homicide case.

When police arrested Burleson, he had a gun that was later matched to shell casings and bullets found at the Houston crime scene, officials said.

Burleson had prior convictions for manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as multiple charges related to violence and stalking toward multiple women.