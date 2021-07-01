Bryan man sentenced to eight years in theft cases

A Bryan man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to two theft counts, officials said.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Michael Melson, 44, entered the plea on two counts of theft with prior convictions and a count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Wednesday. He had previously served prison time on convictions of burglary, theft, forgery, credit card abuse and drug charges.

Officials say in June 2017, Bryan police were dispatched to a call of a vehicle in a median that had air conditioning equipment in the back. An investigation showed the equipment was stolen from a nearby business. Officials said additional air conditioning equipment had been dropped off at Melson’s home.

In August 2018, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a stolen vehicle, which was recovered at a local gas station three days later. Officials said video evidence showed Melson dropping the vehicle off.

In February 2020, a victim reported a trailer, boat and motor had been stolen from his driveway. An investigation led to Melson, who admitted to taking the boat and abandoning it behind a local business, where it was picked up and sold, officials said.