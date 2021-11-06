 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan man sentenced to 60 years in 2019 stabbing death
0 comments

Bryan man sentenced to 60 years in 2019 stabbing death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 43-year-old Bryan man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter in a 2019 stabbing death.

Deryl Desaussure Jackson Jr.

Deryl Desaussure Jackson Jr.

Deryl Jackson was convicted by a Brazos County jury on Wednesday and sentenced Friday.

Authorities said Jackson's brother-in-law was high in PCP and causing a disturbance in July 2019 when a family member called Jackson to remove him from a family residence.

When Jackson arrived, he became enraged, grabbed a knife from the kitchen, chased the man down the street and stabbed him in the chest, authorities said.

Prosecutors told jurors about Jackson's criminal past, including drug-related convictions and a prison sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors also presented evidence that the defendant had previously stabbed someone else during an argument and shot a third person.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert