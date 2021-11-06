Bryan man sentenced to 60 years in 2019 stabbing death

A 43-year-old Bryan man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter in a 2019 stabbing death.

Deryl Jackson was convicted by a Brazos County jury on Wednesday and sentenced Friday.

Authorities said Jackson's brother-in-law was high in PCP and causing a disturbance in July 2019 when a family member called Jackson to remove him from a family residence.

When Jackson arrived, he became enraged, grabbed a knife from the kitchen, chased the man down the street and stabbed him in the chest, authorities said.

Prosecutors told jurors about Jackson's criminal past, including drug-related convictions and a prison sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors also presented evidence that the defendant had previously stabbed someone else during an argument and shot a third person.