Bryan man sentenced to 45 years in prison for fatal DWI crash

A Bryan man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for a fatal driving while intoxicated crash in 2019.

Authorities said Stephen Page, 38, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty.

Officials said Page crossed over the center line while driving in Bryan in April 2019, causing a collision with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, James Charles Oliphant, died several days later, authorities said.

Toxicology results showed Page had methamphetamine and prescription alprazolam in his system at the time of the crash, officials from the Brazos County District Attorney's Office said.

It is Page's fourth felony conviction, including two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated.