Bryan man sentenced to 45 years for 2018 nightclub shooting

A Bryan man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison in connection to a 2018 nightclub shooting.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Jose Mauricio, 36, was sentenced this week by a jury in the 272nd District Court. Officials say on June 18, 2018, Bryan police responded to a nightclub on William J. Bryan Parkway after hearing gunshots. At the same time, other officers were called to a local hospital after a man who had been shot in the leg arrived. The victim knew Mauricio but had never had a conflict with him before, police said.

At the trial, Mauricio testified he did shoot the man but believed the victim had a weapon and that he had acted in self-defense. A jury found him guilty in less than an hour, a press release states. Mauricio has previously been convicted of burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to 20 years in 2002 on a drug charge, officials said.