Bryan man sentenced to 20 years on retaliation charge
A Bryan man who made threats to a nurse who works at the Brazos County jail was sentenced to 20 years in prison this week, officials said.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office, Ashley White, 39, was sentenced by a jury on Thursday. He faced two to 20 years on the retaliation charge and received the maximum sentence because of a previous prison sentence.

Officials said in April 2020, White made threats to a nurse who works at the jail. She had previously reported White for hoarding medication in violation of jail policies. In response, White threatened to find her and kill her family when he was released from custody, officials said. During the trial, numerous people from Brazos, Harris and Hays counties testified that White had threatened to rape, murder and torture their families. Some testified they had armed themselves because of fear of White.

In addition, those who work at the Brazos County jail said White was consistently violent toward jail staff and other inmates. He had also threatened to bomb Black churches and kill Black inmates and their families, a press release stated.

He has served time in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a public servant.

Ashley White

White

 Brazos County Judicial Records

Eagle staff report

