Bryan resident Troy Briscoe, 49, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty last month to two offenses, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s office.

On April 24, 2022, the DA said Briscoe was arrested and charged with assault family violence strangulation after the victim told police that Briscoe had strangled her after a verbal altercation while drunk.

A little over a month later, Briscoe was arrested again, according to the DA, on June 4, 2022, for having an open beer in his vehicle and a blood alcohol content of .240, three times the legal limit.

According to the DA’s office, Briscoe’s assault family violence case was increased to a first-degree felony, and his driving while intoxicated charge was increased to a second degree felony as part of a plea agreement.

The assault family violence felony carries a sentence of 5 to 99 years, or life in prison and the DWI felony carries a punishment of 2 to 20 years, according to the DA’s office.