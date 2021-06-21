 Skip to main content
Bryan man sentenced to 18 years in prison in domestic violence case
Bryan man sentenced to 18 years in prison in domestic violence case

A 39-year-old Bryan man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting the mother of his children.

Rigoberto Sanchez-Infante

As part of the plea agreement, Rigoberto Sanchez-Infante was also convicted of violating a protective order and sentenced to 10 years in prison for that charge, and he is prohibited from contacting the woman for the rest of her life.

Authorities said Sanchez-Infante was arrested in May 2020 after the woman reported that he forced his way into her home and stabbed her multiple times with a kitchen knife.

The woman was able to escape with her two children, and she was treated for injuries to her head and face.

At the time of his arrest, Sanchez-Infante was on probation for a misdemeanor charge of assaulting the woman, according to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office. He was sentenced to a year in jail for violating his probation in that case, officials said.

