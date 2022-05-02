Bryan man sentenced to 15 years for strangling pregnant girlfriend in 2019

A Bryan man was sentenced last week to 15 years in prison for assault family violence strangulation with a previous conviction.

Korrinn McGruder, 31, was sentenced on charges stemming from an incident in 2019 when he strangled his girlfriend, who was 10 weeks pregnant, officials said. The jury made an affirmative finding that McGruder’s hands were capable of causing death or serious bodily injury during the offense, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

In July 2019, Bryan police responded to a call from McGruder’s girlfriend while she was fleeing his apartment, who reported McGruder had punched and strangled her during an argument, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors also presented evidence that in January 2021, College Station police responded to a call that the victim had been dragged by a vehicle and that officers found her with visible injuries. The victim refused to allow police to take photos of her injuries or talk about what happened, as she told them that McGruder found out everything she told police during the 2019 incident, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors presented testimony on the cycle of abuse in family violence and how victims find difficulty in reporting those relationships, as well as testimony from a strangulation expert on the dangers it can pose to a pregnant mother and unborn child.