Bryan man sentenced to 12 years in prison for home burglary

A Bryan man with two prior burglary convictions has been sent back to prison after pleading guilty to burglary of a habitation from a 2021 arrest.

Officials said 44-year-old Celso Sifuentes III was sentenced to 12 years in prison last week.

Authorities said he was linked to a home burglary in March 2021 when stolen property was found in his vehicle. Multiple items were stolen from the home, including a child's piggy bank, a laptop computer, birth certificates, passports, gaming systems and jewelry, officials said.

Sifuentes was sentenced to probation in 2009 for a Robertson County burglary, and his probation was revoked in 2016 following a Brazos County burglary. He was sentenced to four years for the Robertson County case and 10 years for the Brazos County case, officials with the Brazos County District Attorney's Office said.

He also has convictions for aggravated robbery and assault family violence.