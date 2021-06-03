Bryan man sentenced for DWI collision

A Bryan man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to intoxication assault in a 2019 head-on collision.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Edgar Perez-Vita, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday. He must serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Officials said Perez-Vita was headed eastbound in the 3300 block of West Villa Maria Road around 8 p.m. May 5, 2019, when he crossed into westbound traffic and hit another vehicle at high speed. That passenger was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Paramedics found an unopened beer in Perez-Vita’s pocket and multiple open containers in his vehicle, officials said. Perez-Vita’s blood alcohol level was 0.232, nearly three times the legal limit, a press release states.

Perez-Vita served 110 days in the Brazos County Jail after he was convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2013, officials said.